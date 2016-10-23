Pentagon chief urges operation for ISIS 'capital'

U.S. defense chief Ashton Carter says an operation to isolate ISIS in Syria's Raqa should begin in conjunction with assault on Mosul.

U.S. defense chief Ashton Carter said Sunday that an operation to isolate the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria's Raqa should begin in conjunction with the assault on the jihadists' Iraqi bastion Mosul.

"We want to see an isolation operation begin around Raqa as soon as possible," Carter said during a visit to Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan to review an ongoing offensive to retake Mosul from ISIS.

"We are working with our partners there (in Syria) to do that," the U.S. secretary of defense said, adding, "There will be some simultaneity to these two operations."

Iraqi forces launched a huge operation last week to retake Mosul, the last major city in Iraq under ISIS control.

The United States leads a 60-nation coalition that has provided key support in the form of thousands of air strikes, training to Iraqi forces and advisers on the ground.

The loss of Mosul would leave Raqa -- the de facto capital of the jihadists' self-declared "caliphate" -- the only major city still under ISIS control.

Carter said the idea of simultaneous operations against Mosul and Raqa "has been part of our planning for quite a while".

In Iraq, the coalition is allied with both federal forces and Kurdish peshmerga fighters in the Mosul battle.

But in Syria, the issue of which ground forces would be involved in an operation to retake Raqa would be far more complicated.

The United States has given support to Syrian rebels and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces who have battled IS. But President Bashar al-Assad's forces, backed by Russia and Iran, are also fighting the jihadists.

AFP contributed to this report.

