30,000 soldiers converge on Mosul

30,000 soldiers are converging on the second largest city in Iraq in an attempt to liberate it from ISIS control

Thousands of Iraqi troops are moving towards the city of Mosul in North Iraq in an effort to liberate it from ISIS hands.

Thousands of ISIS terrorists await them in the town, determined to prevent them from conquering it.

A source in the Iraqi army reported that commando units from the army have inflicted heavy losses on the terrorist organization since the campaign began this morning, as they began to enter the eastern approaches to the city.

Hayder El Abdai, the Iraqi prime minister warned the terrorists that government loyalists are approaching Mosul and have no intention of surrendering. "Very soon we will reach you and wave the Iraqi flag in Mosul - in every village and in every corner. There will be no place for ISIS among us, neither in Mosul nor in any other place in Iraqi territory."