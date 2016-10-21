IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Beit El responds to UNESCO with new Torah scroll

US couple donates Torah scroll to Beit El institutions.

Yoni Kempinski,

Beit El gets new Torah
Beit El gets new Torah
צילום: Yoni Kempinski

After UNESCO declared Israel has no connection to the Temple Mount, Daniel and Raizy Benedict, a Jewish couple from the US decided to donate a new Torah scroll to Beit El, then told Arutz Sheva about the event.

"It's very fitting that a Torah scroll written to honor my father-in-law should be given to a place like Beit El, a place representing the Torah of Israel, the nation of Israel, and the Land of Israel," Daniel Benedict said at the ceremony.

"My father was a Torah scholar, he learned Torah, he was a Zionist, he loved the Land of Israel very much. He would be very proud to know that in his honor, we donated a Torah scroll to this place," said Raizy Benedict.




Tags:Beit El, Tanakh


Related Stories