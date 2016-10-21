Beit El responds to UNESCO with new Torah scroll

After UNESCO declared Israel has no connection to the Temple Mount, Daniel and Raizy Benedict, a Jewish couple from the US decided to donate a new Torah scroll to Beit El, then told Arutz Sheva about the event.

"It's very fitting that a Torah scroll written to honor my father-in-law should be given to a place like Beit El, a place representing the Torah of Israel, the nation of Israel, and the Land of Israel," Daniel Benedict said at the ceremony.

"My father was a Torah scholar, he learned Torah, he was a Zionist, he loved the Land of Israel very much. He would be very proud to know that in his honor, we donated a Torah scroll to this place," said Raizy Benedict.