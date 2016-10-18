Did Clinton steal State Department furniture?

A newly-released batch of FBI documents publicized on Monday revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been accused by a former member of her security detail of stealing government-owned furniture during her tenure as Secretary of State.

A roughly 100-page set of FBI notes from the recently completed investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s private email server were released on Monday, and appear to implicate Clinton and her staff in a number of possible corruption cases.

Another revelation unearthed in the documents is the accusation by a security agent assigned to Mrs. Clinton in 2009 that the then-Secretary of State stole furniture from State Department offices to furnish her private residence.

The agent told the FBI that “Early in Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, she and her staff were observed removing lamps and furniture from the State Department which were transported to her residence in Washington, D.C.”

While the State Department denies that the former Secretary stole any government-owned furniture, this is not the first time the Clintons have been accused of improperly taking state property.

At the end of President Bill Clinton’s second term in January, 2011, the President and First Lady took with them nearly $200,000 worth of furniture, silverware, and other goods.

The items in question had been received by the Clintons as gifts, and included a pair of boxing gloves from actor Sylvester Stallone and a set of fine china from director Steven Spielberg.

Sitting presidents and their spouses, however, who receive gifts from dignitaries and other celebrities in their capacity as the Head of State are not entitled to keep such goods. Considered gifts to the Office of President rather than the person who happens to be occupying the position, they must be left with the White House at the end of the president’s term in office, or in some cases.

A number of donors explicitly called the gifts donations to the White House – not to the Clintons – and the First Family ultimately returned nearly $50,000 worth of goods and reimbursed the White House for another $86,000 after a Washington Post report publicized their actions.