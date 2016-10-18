More Clinton corruption surfaces

Leaked FBI documents indicate that senior Clinton aide Patrick Kennedy tried to make a deal with FBI agents to reclassify emails.

The scandal surrounding Clinton’s emails just isn’t going away. Leaked FBI documents indicate that senior Clinton aide Patrick Kennedy tried to make a deal with FBI agents to reclassify emails that were marked as “classified”.

"This is a flashing red light of potential criminality," Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, who has been briefed on the FBI interviews, told Fox News.

He said "there was an alleged quid pro quo” involving Undersecretary for Management Patrick Kennedy and the FBI “over at least one classified email.”

“In return for altering the classification, the possibility of additional slots for the FBI at missions overseas was discussed,” Chaffetz said.

The scandal surrounding Clinton’s emails has already taken a central part in the campaign and played a key role in the current race for the White House.

Previously this month, Fox News reported that Kennedy pressured his subordinates to change classified email codes in order to hide them from congress. In December, Kennedy rejected allegations that he had tampered with email codes.

On Thursday, Trump and Clinton will engage in their final debate before the election which is less than a month away.