Arab countries continue to dominate UNESCO

The debate over the UNESCO decision to deny the connection between the Jewish people and the Western Wall and Temple Mount continues.

The Arab countries initiated a procedure by which the German ambassador at UNESCO who was supposed to supervise the ratification of the original proposal as director of the governing body will be replaced by the Swedish ambassador.

This step comes in response to the German representative's refusal to ratify the decision and his demand that the debate on the matter should be postponed until a more refined version of the decision would be composed which would not deny the Jewish connection to these holy places.

According to estimates of those involved, the procedure initiated by the Arab countries will ensure that a majority will be maintained for the ratification of the original decision.

Germany was one of the six countries to oppose the original proposal and its representative, realizing that Israel is still fuming over the outrageous decision, tried to postpone the final vote on the matter in an attempt to create a more moderate version of the decision.

UNESCO has already voted against a similar proposal and a similar proposal is due to be discussed in the Heritage Committee of the organization in the coming months.

Israel has stated that it will cut off relations with UNESCO in the wake of their decision which was originally proposed by Palestinian representatives and by their supporters from various countries.