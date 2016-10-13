UNESCO says Jews have no connection to Temple Mount

UN passed a resolution Thursday denying the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.



The resolution was supported by 24 states, including Russia and China. 6 countries opposed and 26 abstained.

The resolution maintains that the Western Wall and Temple Mount will be referred to by their Arabic names and the Hebrew terms for the sites will only appear in quotation marks in UN references.

Earlier Israel had tried to prevent the decision, even asking the Vatican to help prevent the resolution. The Vatican enjoys observer status in UNESCO.