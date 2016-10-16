Clinton is not soaring in polls

A new poll released by the Washington Post and ABC shows a 4% lead for Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton over Republican Candidate Donald Trump.

According to the poll, Clinton received 47% of the vote while Trump received 43%.

The mere 4% lead comes despite a media onslaught against Trump last week surrounding a leaked recording of Trump making lewd comments about women and, later, accusations that Trump had touched several women.

Trump continues to deny accusations that he abused women and, at a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday, stated that,"Hillary is running for president in what looks like a rigged election."

"The election is being rigged by corrupt media pushing completely false allegations and outright lies in an effort to elect her president," the Republican nominee said.

Trump also attacked Hillary and claimed she was under the influence of drugs at the previous presidential debate. He requested that She be tested for drugs prior to the debate.

“We’re like athletes, right,” Trump mused, “I don’t know what’s going on with her, but at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, ‘Oh, take me down’ – she could barely reach her car.”