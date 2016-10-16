Shaked: B'tselem is a disgrace

"B’tselem is cooperating with our enemies in the political terror waged against us in the UN."

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed this morning the behavior of the far-left B’tselem group, which spoke out against Israel in a speech at the UN.

In her words, the Chairman of B’tselem “is cooperating with our enemies in the political terror waged against us in the UN. An invalid deed that is a disgrace.”

In an interview she gave to Channel 2, Shaked pointed out that B’tselem is funded by foreign governments, and noted the amounts donated to the group in recent years. In that context, she noted that the National Service Law is undergoing changes, one of which is that an organization that receives foreign funding will not be counted as an eligible outlet for which to fulfill national service requirements.

“Our main war is a political one,” she said, and it is unacceptable to cooperate with our enemies in the UN by slandering Israel.

Shaked said that the recent UNESCO decision that denies the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and Western Wall was ridiculous, and just goes to show the anti-Semitism with which the international organizations are infected.

She noted that one of the paragraphs of the UNESCO decision asserts that the current terror wave was caused by the behavior of “the settlers;” this paragraph, she said, was simply outrageous.

“The ones who experience discrimination on the Temple Mount are Jews, not Muslims,” Shaked said, defining the decision as anti-Semitic.