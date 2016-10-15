World fights UNESCO

60,000 signed petition against UNESCO, after the latter declared no connection between Jews and Temple Mount.

Sixty thousand people from around the world signed a petition from StandWIthUS opposing UNESCO's declaration that there is no connection between the Jewish nation and the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

StandWithUs is an international non-profit dedicated to informing the public about Israel and to combating extremism and anti-Semitism.

20,000 people signed the petition in April, after the decision was first made, but after last week's declaration, the number of signatures jumped to 60,000.

The petition calls on UNESCO to recognize the Jewish nation's history. It also declares that UNESCO's decisions are entirely politically motivated and ignore basic human rights and facts.

Attorney Yifat Segal, who runs the International Legal Forum said, "UNESCO's denial of the connection between Jews and Jerusalem is in violation of UNESCO's own mandate not to erase the traditions of millions or to violate anyone's religious or cultural rights. We believe that the Temple Mount, which is holy to several religions, can be an example of UNESCO's principle of accepting and honoring others, as well as uniting nations. Instead, UNESCO has decided to erase and segregate those with differing beliefs and narratives."