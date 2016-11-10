ISIS confirms death of its propaganda chief

ISIS confirms Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad died, a month after the Pentagon said he was killed in an air strike in Syria's.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Monday confirmed the death of its propaganda chief, Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, a month after the Pentagon said he was killed in a U.S.-led air strike in Syria's Raqqa province.

A statement posted online by the group and quoted by Reuters paid tribute to al-Fayad, who was also known as Abu Mohammed al-Furqan. The statement just referred to him by his alias.

It did not say when, where or how he had died.

The Pentagon said last month that a U.S.-led coalition air strike on September 7 had killed al-Fayad.

He served as the group's minister of information, overseeing Islamic State's propaganda, and a prominent member of its Senior Shura Council, or leadership group.

ISIS's statement referred to al-Fayad as head of its media arm.

The air strike took place near Raqqa, IS IS's de facto capital in northern Syria, and targeted al-Fayad while he was on a motorcycle outside his house, the Pentagon said.

His death followed that of ISIS spokesman Abu Mohamed al-Adnani, who was killed in an American air strike on August 30.

Adnani was believed to have been ISIS's second highest ranking leader, after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He was heard from as recently as last May, calling for attacks on the U.S. during the holy month of Ramadan. Al-Fayad was a close associate of Adnani.