ISIS information minister killed in Syria

A coalition air strike in Syria has killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) operative considered the group's information minister, the Pentagon said Friday, according to AFP.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said that Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as "Dr. Wa'il", was killed in a precision strike near the de-facto ISIS capital of Raqa on September 7.

"Wa'il oversaw ISIL's production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions," Cook said, using an alternative acronym for ISIS and describing Wa’il as "one of ISIL's most senior leaders".

His death follows that of ISIS spokesman Abu Mohamed al-Adnani, who was killed in an American air strike on August 30.

The August 30 air strike was conducted by a Predator drone, which fired a Hellfire missile at the car Adnani was traveling in.

Adnani was believed to have been ISIS's second highest ranking leader, after founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He was heard from as recently as last May, calling for attacks on the U.S. during the holy month of Ramadan.

Wa’il was a close associate of Adnani, Cook said on Friday.

AFP contributed to this report.

