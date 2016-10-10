'It's time to change the way we deal with terrorism'

Meir Indor, head of the Almagor terrorist victims’ organization, says the government is being too lenient when it comes to terror.

Meir Indor, head of the Almagor terrorist victims’ organization, criticized the judges who were lenient on the terrorist who murdered two Israelis on Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem.

It has been revealed that the terrorist, Masbah Abu Safiah, was supposed to have started a jail sentence on Sunday after being indicted for crimes of incitement through social media in January of 2015.

“The judges had mercy on him, and they told him he could start his sentence in a month. Instead of coming to the court, he came here and killed Jews,” Indor told Arutz Sheva at the site of a protest by nationalist activists, which took place hours after the murderous terrorist attack.

“Isn’t it time to change the system? It can’t be that you compare terrorists to regular criminals. It can’t be that they will appear in the same court. It should be like in other countries: A special court against terrorists, and the judge should understand he is dealing with a different type of case,” he added.

“It can’t be that someone who used Facebook to incite against Israelis will get only half a year in jail. He should be imprisoned for many years, because when he wrote what he wrote – and he didn’t do it one time, he did it many times – that is the platform where the terrorists are swimming. Words turn to bullets,” warned Indor.

He called on the government to act to stop transferring money to the Palestinian Authority which then uses it to pay families of terrorists, as well as act to stop the incitement in the mosques and work to shut down Palestinian Arab television and radio stations in which there is incitement to murder of Jews.

“Once a terrorist did what he did, they should destroy his home immediately and not wait half a year and not return the bodies of the terrorists to the families,” said Indor.