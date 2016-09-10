'Every day they shoot at Jews'

Protesters demonstrate at site of terrorist attack. 'Every day Jews are under fire. It's time for action, not to talk.'





Right-wing activists demonstrated Sunday evening at the site of Sunday morning's deadly terrorist attack in which Levana Malichi and police officer Yossi Kirma were murdered.

The activists said the Kaddish prayer (mourner's prayer) and gave thanks to the police for stopping the terrorist from harming even more people.

"We want to say thank you for all the times your risk your lives." the activists said to Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy, who was standing nearby.

Jerusalem City Councilman and protest initiator Aryeh King told Arutz Sheva "We came to the site of the attack to protest the fact that thousands of Arabs in East Jerusalem are well armed, and every day they're shooting at Jews. Today they killed two Jews, but the residents of northern Jerusalem find themselves under attack every day. We came to publicize this situation."

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir said "Jewish blood can't flow like water and we in Israel hear about another terrorist attack but just sit at home. You can't sit at home while Jews are being murdered in the streets. It's time for action, not to talk."