Bennett: Legalize 2,000 homes in Judea and Samaria

The Jewish Home party is under pressure to try and stop the demolition of the community of Amona, in the Binyamin region. However, Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett understands that it is difficult to change Amona's fate after the High Court has already ruled on the case. Instead, Bennett has re-floated an old demand.

According to Channel 2, Bennett is attempting to legalize an additional 2,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria. He is set to give PM Binyamin Netanyahu a huge headache in the coming weeks, when he formalizes his request.

Arutz Sheva has discovered that PM Netanyahu has held at least seven meetings with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and others, in attempts to find a legally sound solution for Amona's residents and to prevent similar issues in the future.

Netanyahu explained to US Secretary of State John Kerry that the construction in Shvut Rachel is meant to provide an alternative for the residents of Amona, if no other solution is found.