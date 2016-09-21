Shaked: Government working towards solution for Amona

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) responded this morning to a letter addressed to her and Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) regarding the status of the town of Amona, north of Jerusalem. In the letter, written by Amona residents, they claimed that the ministers were not protecting their interests.

In an interview with Israeli radio, Shaked promised that the government would do everything it could to find a solution to this crisis.

“This past year, the residents of Amona attempted to find a solution to the absentee property crisis,” Shaked stated, “one year ago the Ministry of Defense suggested to the residents that they should build a new settlement near Shilo. The residents of Amona refused and I respect that.”

“They are the ones who initiated the solution of having an amendment to the absentee property law,” she said, explaining that the entails, “relocating the settlement to adjacent plots.”