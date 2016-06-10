Terror victim shows signs of improvement after vicious stabbing

Female police officer seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Old City of Jerusalem begins breathing unassisted, communicates with staff.

A female police officer who was severely injured in a terror attack in September has shown promising signs of improvement.

The 38-year old officer was stabbed by an Arab terrorist near Herod’s Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on September 19th. Her patrol partner was also stabbed, but managed to draw his weapon and shoot and neutralize the attacker.

On Thursday, Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem released a statement detailing the terror victim’s improvements, noting that she was now breathing unassisted and is able to communicate with those around her.

But, hospital officials added, the victim is still suffering from neurological damage caused by injuries to her spinal cord suffered during the stabbing. She remains in the intensive care unit.