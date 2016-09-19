Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Two seriously wounded in stabbing attack near Herod's Gate in Old City. Terrorist neutralized.





Two Israelis were wounded Monday morning in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Initial reports indicate the two were stabbed near Herod's Gate, and that the attacker has been neutralized.

Both of the victims have been identified as police officers. One, a female officer in her early 20s, is in serious condition.

The second officer, a man in his mid-40s, is in moderate condition.

MDA emergency response teams arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the wounded before evacuating them to local hospitals. The female officer was transported to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, while the male officer is being treated in Hadassah Ein Karem.

The Arab attacker was shot during the course of the attack and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.