Rocket fired at western Negev towns

Warning sirens were sounded Thursday afternoon in western Negev towns near Gaza.

Residents reported hearing explosions shortly after the sirens were activated.

An IDF spokesperson later stated that the explosions appear to have been from rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel that landed in an unpopulated area not far from Eshkol Regional Council communities in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The IDF is conducting searches in the area to verify the cause of the explosion and ensure that no unexploded material remains at the site.

On Wednesday a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a residential neighborhood in the western Negev town of Sderot.

The rocket exploded in a street in between two homes, causing damage but no physical injuries. Several residents were treated for shock.