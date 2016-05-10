Rocket explodes near homes in Sderot

A rocket fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip exploded in the western Negev town of Sderot Wednesday morning.

No physical injuries have been reported, but there was damage to a residential neighborhood and a number of people are being treated for shock. The rocket is said to have exploded in between two homes at around 10:20 a.m.

At 10:19 a.m. warning sirens were activated in the western Negev near the Gaza Strip. Residents reported hearing an explosion shortly thereafter.

Security forces quickly arrived at the scene of the explosion in Sderot, sealing off the area and blocking off nearby roads as sappers verified that the remains of the rocket no longer posed a threat.

An MDA spokesperson reported that a number of residents in the neighborhood struck by the rocket have been evacuated and are being treated for shock.

“At 10:26 MDA received a call about a projectile that hit the town of Sderot,” the spokesperson said. “MDA EMTs and paramedics are currently treating shock victims on the scene, who will be evacuated for further treatment.”