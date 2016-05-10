Jewish billionaire detained to testify against Netanyahu

Police detain billionaire Ronald Lauder to testify against Netanyahu; Lauder agrees to testify at a later date.

Jewish billionaire Ronald Lauder, who has been considered for many years to be a personal friend of Prime Minister Netanyahu, was taken for police questioning after he participated in Peres' funeral, Channel 2 reported.

The Israeli police requested that Lauder testify against the Netanyahu family.

According to the report, Lauder, who is the president of the World Jewish Congress, was detained by Lahav 433, but refused to share information with the police under the circumstances.

Lahav 433 is a police unit dedicated to fighting national crimes and corruption.

Lauder promised the police investigators that he will give a detailed testimony either when the police investigators visit him in New York, or when he visits Israel for that specific purpose.

It is worth noting that recently, Attorney General Avichai Mandelbilt ordered that the investigation against Netanyahu be closed, since nothing has been found until now to connect Netanyahu or his wife with any criminal activity.

Lauder's detention and the request that he testify may indicate that Mandelbilt has not yet made a decision on the matter, and that the police attorneys wish to utilize every opportunity to gather additional information on the matter.