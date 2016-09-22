Probes against Netanyahu to be closed

All the corruption investigations against the Prime Minister will be closed after the upcoming holidays.

All the corruption investigations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be closed after the upcoming Tishrei holidays, Channel 10 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the investigators had several discussions with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who decided that there is no suspicion of criminal acts on the part of the Prime Minister, and therefore decided to shelve the probes.

The decision was apparently made after a large majority among the investigators argued that there was no real suspicion of criminal activity. A minority among the members of the investigating team thought it was necessary to continue the investigation, but Mandelblit decided otherwise.

In July it was revealed that police were investigating a large-scale money laundering operation, and that Netanyahu was suspected of some degree of involvement.

At the time, Mandelblit issued the following statement, “Following information that was received on matters relating to the Prime Minister, and presented to the Attorney General by the intelligence and investigation department of the Israel Police, the Attorney General conducted several discussions with the State Prosecutor and other senior officials in the Ministry of Justice and the Police, at the conclusion of which he decided to order a probe of the matter. It should be emphasized that this is only a review and a criminal investigation was not opened against the Prime Minister.”

Netanyahu spoke several times about the probe and stressed that the future would prove that there is no truth in the allegations against him.