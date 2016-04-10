Herzog: Reports of talks are false

Opposition head Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) in an interview with Channel 2 on Tuesday denied talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding his party's entry into the coalition.

"It's a complete lie. And not only that, but it's important to me that everyone know it's a lie," he said.

However, Herzog also refused to commit to not entering Netanyahu's coalition.

"I'm not dealing with commitments. I make decisions responsibly. Netanyahu is in survival mode, and in most cases he prefers personal interest to national interests. I take the national interest into consideration."

Herzog claimed that the misinformation was spread by those who hold an invested interest.

"There are Likud officials who think about this from morning till night. There are people in my party, too, who have an invested interest in this," he said.

MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union), who is planning to run against Herzog for position as head of Labor, also spoke about the reports of coalition talks between Bibi and Herzog.

"PM Netanyahu's attempts to break Labor apart will not succeed. I will put all my energy into ensuring that Netanyahu will be switched, and I will not join him," Margalit wrote on Twitter.

Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) agreed with Margalit: "I do not want to be in a Netanyahu government. I want to build an alternative, that will satisfy the heart of our voters," Peretz tweeted. "We need to beat Netanyahu, not join him."

Recently there have been reports that talks between Likud and the Zionist Union had been renewed.