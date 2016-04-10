Reports of Likud-Zionist Union negotiations

Reports emerge after the holiday of negotiations for the Zionist Union to join the government.

According to Channel 10, negotiations continued to take place during the Rosh Hashanah holiday between Likud and the Zionist Union concerning the Zionist Union joining of the coalition.

According to the report, the Zionist Union is to receive 8 ministries in an expanded government, including the Foreign Ministry, which has up to now been headed by the Prime Minister himself and would presumably be passed to Zionist Union Chairman Yitzhak Herzog.

Zionist Union would also receive the Ministry of Culture and Sport, now held by Likud’s Miri Regev, who would become Minister of Intelligence instead of Minister Yisrael Katz and also be given a place in the Security Cabinet.

Herzog has denied progress in negotiations, and asserted that “it’s troubling that, even during the holiday, there are those who are busy spreading false rumors.” As the holiday ended, Likud also denied the reports.

Last Tuesday, the first reports emerged claiming that the Prime Minister had queried Cabinet members for their opinion on bringing the Zionist Union into the coalition.

Netanyahu tried to convince Herzog to join the coalition several months ago, but the talks on a unity government reportedly fizzled over Herzog's demand for a unilateral division of Jerusalem, among other things.

The talks appeared to be over when Netanyahu joined forces with Yisrael Beytenu and appointed the party's head, Avigdor Liberman, as Defense Minister instead of Bogie Ayalon. The move put the coalition on a more secure numerical basis.