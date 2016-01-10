Netanyahu holds diplomatic meetings

Prime Minister Netanyahu hosts world leaders at his home in Jerusalem following the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a series of diplomatic meetings at his home in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, following the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

Netanyahu met with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the President of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, French President Francois Hollande, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra.

In his talks with the leaders, Netanyahu noted Peres’s great contribution in strengthening and deepening relations with the various countries. Also discussed were regional issues, ways to stabilize regional security and ways to advance peace.

The marathon of meetings with world leaders attending Peres’s funeral began already on Thursday evening, when Netanyahu met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini as well as with former President Bill Clinton.





