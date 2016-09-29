Netanyahu holds marathon of meetings with world leaders

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is holding a marathon of meetings with world leaders who are arriving in Israel to participate in the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

On Thursday evening, Netanyahu met at his official residence in Jerusalem with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement the two discussed the situation in the region and the possibilities of advancing the peace process.

Also participating in the meeting were Foreign Ministry Director General Dr. Dore Gold, Acting National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Jacob Nagel, attorney Yitzhak Molcho and Israeli Ambassador to the EU and NATO Roni Leshno-Ya'ar.

Federica Mogherini was welcomed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara and signed the guestbook.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu and his wife hosted former President Bill Clinton. Officials close to the Prime Minister said the meeting was an important one and was conducted in a very pleasant atmosphere.

Netanyahu intends to meet with other leaders on Friday and it is possible that over the weekend he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who will likely stay in Israel after Peres’s funeral.