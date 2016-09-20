Stabbing attack thwarted near Hevron

Terrorist attempted to stab soldiers but was shot, neutralized before causing harm.

Yet another attempted stabbing in the Hevron district, as an Arab terrorist targeted soldiers near the village of Bani Naim Tuesday morning, but was shot and neutralized by security forces on the scene.

The abortive attack occurred between the Arab village of Bani Naim and industrial zone of the neighboring Jewish town of Kiryat Arba. An Arab terrorist, armed with a knife and intent on stabbing Israelis, lunged at soldiers.

One of the soldiers opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him before he managed to cause any harm.

Tuesday’s stabbing attempt marks the third foiled terror attack in the Hevron area in less than 24 hours.

Two knife-wielding terrorists attacked a group of Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron Monday afternoon. One terrorist was killed on the spot, the other severely wounded. One soldier was lightly wounded in the incident.

A second stabbing attempt occurred in Hevron Monday evening. There were no injuries and the attacker was taken into custody.

Two police officers were wounded in an attack in Jerusalem Monday morning. A 38-year old female officer was stabbed in the neck and remains in serious condition, while a 45-year old male officer was moderately injured in the attack.