Attempted terror attack in Hevron - terrorists neutralized

Two Arab terrorists brandishing knifes attacked Israeli Border Police in Hevron - but were shot and neutralized.

Israeli Border Police were attacked Monday afternoon outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron by two knife-wielding Arab terrorists.

The terrorists were both shot and neutralized, however, before they could harm their intended targets.

Reports indicate that the two terrorists, residents of the city, had set out for the holy site with the intention of carrying out a terror attack on Israeli soldiers positioned at a checkpoint next to the entrance to the Tomb.

The terrorists approached several soldiers, drew their knives, and lunged at them. The soldiers immediately opened fire, however, neutralizing the attackers before they could cause harm.

One terrorist was killed on the spot, while the second was badly wounded and is in critical condition.

The attack in Hevron comes just hours after a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem left two Israeli police officers wounded – one in serious condition.