New York bombing suspect to be charged with attempted murder

Ahmad Rahami, apprehended in Linden, New Jersey, to be charged with attempted murder and gun related offences.

New York and New Jersey bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami will be charged with five counts of attempted murder, Reuters reported Monday.

He will be charged with two gun related offences, a law enforcement official told the news agency.

Rahami was apprehended in Linden, New Jersey, after a firefight earlier on Monday.

Rahami is an immigrant from Afghanistan who lived in New Jersey. According to reports, at least one police officer was injured in the firefight, and footage from the scene showed Rahami clearly wounded as he was taken into an ambulance.

He is suspected of bombings Saturday in New York City and Seaside Park, New Jersey, and is believed to be connected to pipe bombs found on Sunday night in Elizabeth, New Jersey, sources told CNN.

Rahami was captured after the owner of a bar in Linden, New Jersey, found him sleeping in the doorway of his bar Monday morning and called police.

Now that Rahami is in custody, the investigation is shifting to focus on whether he acted alone and what his motivation may have been, James O’Neill, the New York police commissioner, was quoted by The Washington Post as having said on Monday.

At the same time, William Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York division, said that authorities have found “no indication that there is a [terror] cell operating in the area.”