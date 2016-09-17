Pipe bomb cancels Jersey run

Runners were set to take part in third annual "Semper Five" run that benefits marines and sailors.

An unknown device detonated in a garbage can near the New Jersey shore Saturday morning, before runners were set to take part in a third annual "Semper Five" run that benefits marines and sailors, according to a Fox News report.

The 5 km race had initially been delayed due to an unattended backpack, officials told CBS NY, which reported that officials identified the device that exploded as a pipe bomb.

The 39th annual "Festival of the Sea," otherwise known as the "Seafood Fest," was also cancelled Saturday after the explosion in Seaside Park, according to authorities.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cancellation just after the event was supposed to start.

"We have various K9s throughout the area, bomb dogs that are making sure the area is safe and secure,” a law enforcement official told WCBS 880.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating the explosion and another suspicious package, NBC NY reported.