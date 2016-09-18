Watch: Jordanian terrorist brandishes knife - and is eliminated

Footage from attempted terror attack in Old City on Friday.

After Jordanian officials condemned Israeli police for shooting dead a terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israeli authorities released footage of the man brandishing a knife and attempting to murder police officers.

The 28-year old terrorist, Saeed Amro, a Jordanian national, had entered Israel as a tourist on Thursday.

The Jordanian government claimed Amro was innocent, decrying his death as a “barbaric act of the army of the Israeli occupation,” calling the shooting “premeditated.”

Yet in a video released on Sunday, Amro can be seen charging an Israeli police officer before being neutralized.