Palestinian woman armed with knife arrested

A young Palestinian woman was walking toward the town of Itamar with a knife and dropped it when she spotted security personnel.

A young Palestinian woman was arrested in the early afternoon of Sunday after being seen advancing with a knife toward the town of Itamar in Samaria. There were no injuries in the incident.

The woman, a 23-year-old resident of nearby Awarta, was walking along the road near the town armed with a knife. When she spotted the Military Security Coordinator (MSC) of Itamar, she immediately dropped the knife.

The MSC arrested and handcuffed the young woman. Additional army and security personnel arrived in the area shortly afterward.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said in a statement in response to the incident: "We see again how contact between Israelis and Palestinians brings about terror attacks against Israelis. It's already been proven that there is no way to prevent attacks other than preventing the contact points, whether this is in buses, intersections, or hitchhiking points. I demand that the defense establishment do what is necessary to protect the towns. This time, the incident ended without injuries or casualties, but there is no guarantee that the result will be similar next time."

Over the weekend a spate of stabbing attacks and attempt occurred throughout Judea and Samaria.

The last incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the town of Efrat. An IDF reserve officer was moderately wounded after a terrorist who infiltrated the town attacked him. The terrorist was then neutralized.