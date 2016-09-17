Soldier lightly wounded in Hevron

A soldier was stabbed and lightly wounded Saturday morning in Hevron, at Tel Rumeida. The terrorist stabber was shot dead.The soldier, who serves in the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, was treated locally by Magen David Adom teams and then taken to Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem.

An initial inquiry into the incident has determined that the terrorist, a 25-year-old Arab from Hevron, approached soldiers who were manning the Tamar checkpoint, and was asked to present an ID card. At this point, he pulled out a knife and began stabbing the soldier. The soldiers opened fire and killed the stabber.

Reportedly, one of the soldiers initially succeeded in subduing the terrorist without killing him, but when the terrorist tried to continue stabbing, he was shot dead.

On Friday afternoon, a terrorist attacked soldiers with a knife near Hevron, leaving an IDF soldier lightly wounded. The soldier was taken to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The terrorist was killed.

Earlier on Friday, two terrorists, a male and female, tried to commit a terror attack by running people over with their car at the Elias Junction near Kiryat Arba. The two terrorists were shot by IDF forces, while no Israelis were injured.

The attack came just after another terror attempt at Damascus Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem, where a terrorist, a Jordanian resident in his twenties, arrived near the Gate, and advanced quickly towards border police at the scene, a knife in his hand.

The fighters saw the terrorist as he approached and shot him, killing him.