Car terror attempt near Kiryat Arba

The attack is the second terror attempt within an hour.

Two terrorists, a male and female, tried this afternoon, Friday, to commit a terror attack by running people over with their car at the Elias Junction near Kiryat Arba.

The two terrorists were shot by IDF forces, while no victims were injured.

The attack comes just after another terror attempt at Damascus Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem, where a terrorist, a Jordanian resident in his twenties, arrived near Damascus Gate, and advanced quickly towards border police at the scene, a knife in his hand.

The fighters saw the terrorist as he approached and shot him, killing him.

The attack comes after a recent decline in stabbing attacks, though Arab terror in general has, by no means, declined.