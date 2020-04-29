Update: 215 coronavirus deaths in Israel, 115 in serious condition

The Health Ministry has issued revised figures regarding the coronavirus epidemic.

So far, 215 people have died in Israel; three died today.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 15,834, of which 7,386 are active cases; 8,233 people have made a full recovery.

Of the active cases, 115 people are in serious condition, of which 90 are on ventilators. 83 people are listed in moderate condition.