Coronavirus death toll rises to 215

Ministry of Health updates that the number of recoveries from the virus continues to be higher than the number of cases.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday evening published updated data showing that the death toll in Israel as a result of the coronavirus has risen to 215.

The total number of cases is 7,386 and a total of 15,834 people have been infected since the outbreak of the virus began.

115 patients are in serious condition, and 90 of those are connected to respirators. 83 patients are in moderate condition.

8,233 cases have recovered.

Following the conclusion of Independence Day, and the lifting of the restrictions on movement between cities, the government will discuss a series of additional relief measures in the coming days.

Kan News reported that the measures being discussed are: The cancellation of the order requiring people to keep within a 100-meter radius of their homes when going out on non-essential excursions; the opening of open-air markets and indoor malls to a limited degree; the opening of vacation homes and hotels; and the opening of cinemas subject to strict regulations.

It is believed that shopping centers will open with government approval next week. The shopping centers will be required to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, as well as to monitor those entering their promises through an app.

On Thursday, public transportation that has been discontinued in the last two days due to the lockdown will be fully renewed.