22:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Live: Hillary Clinton endorses Biden for President Hillary Clinton at this moment is endorsing Joe Biden for President by a video conference call. The endorsement comes amidst accusations on the part of a previous member of Biden's Senate staff that he touched her inappropriately as well as observations by some that Biden's mental faculties are in a state of decline. ► ◄ Last Briefs