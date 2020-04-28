Watch: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden

Former Secretary of State endorses Biden: This is a moment where we need a leader like Joe Biden.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden for President during a virtual town hall.

Clinton touted Biden as a "friend" and a figure who has been "preparing for this moment his entire life," according to CNN.

"I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," Clinton said.

She added, in a nod to the coronavirus, that "this is a moment where we need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden."

Clinton concluded her endorsement with a hope for Biden, saying, "I wish he were president right now."

Clinton is the latest top Democrat to back Biden, who after a sluggish start to the primary process saw his fortunes shift by dominating the South Carolina primary and notching a series of key wins on Super Tuesday.

Biden has already received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was Biden’s main primary rival but suspended his campaign earlier this month.

Clinton caused an uproar earlier in the year with a verbal attack on Sanders, who challenged her for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," Clinton said of the Vermont Senator.

She also would not commit to backing Sanders had he won the nomination, but later walked back her comments somewhat and wrote on Twitter that “as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”