11:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Iyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20 Doctor to Health Ministry: Let us work Doctor Shai Fein, the Chair of Anesthesia and Critical Care at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, says restrictions on elective surgery dangerous.