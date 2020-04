20:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Iyar 1, 5780 , 25/04/20 Israel's Health Ministry: Number of dead from coronavirus rises to 198 Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday said that 198 people have died from coronavirus. Another 130 are hospitalized in serious condition, 102 of whom are on ventilators. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs