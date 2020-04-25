Health Ministry: Number of dead from coronavirus rises to 198

Nearly 15,150 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as death toll rises to 198, Health Ministry says.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday said that 198 people have died from coronavirus. Another 130 are hospitalized in serious condition, 102 of whom are on ventilators.

One of those who died on Saturday was an 86-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Ganei Orah retirement home in Jerusalem.

So far, 6,159 of the 15,148 diagnosed Israelis have recovered from the virus.

Between Friday and Saturday, 1,251 fines were given to Israelis who violated the coronavirus guidelines, representing a rise of 190 from the previous day.

Globally, coronavirus has infected over 2.8 million people, and killed approximately 198,000 of them. John Hopkins University reported that 1,258 people died of coronavirus in the US since Friday - the lowest number in the past three weeks.