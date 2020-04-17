IDF identifies damage to fence along Lebanon border

IDF soldiers were called to the fence along the border with Lebanon on Friday evening, following reports of a suspected infiltration.

The forces scanned the area and found that the fence had been damaged at three different spots. The forces ruled out an infiltration into Israeli territory.

