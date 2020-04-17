IDF identifies damage to Lebanon border fence

IDF soldiers were called to the fence along the border with Lebanon on Friday evening, following reports of a suspected infiltration.

The forces scanned the area and found that the fence had been damaged at three different spots, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

An IDF team which is responsible for the integrity of the fence is currently repairing the damage.

The forces ruled out an infiltration into Israeli territory. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

“The damage to the fence is a very serious event. The IDF sees the Lebanese government as responsible for what happens in its territory,” said the IDF.

Friday’s incident comes two days after an air strike attributed to Israel targeted a Hezbollah vehicle traveling on the Beirut-Damascus road and transferring weapons from Lebanon to Syria.

The reports claimed the attack was carried out by a drone near the border between the countries.

According to some reports there was damage but no casualties, as the target was able to escape before the blast.

The Al-Arabiya network reported on Thursday that the target for assassination was Mustafa Mughniyeh, the son of senior Hezbollah terrorist Imad Mughniyeh who was eliminated in 2008.

