Death toll from coronavirus rises to 151

The Health Ministry updated on Friday evening that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel had risen to 151.

So far, a total of 12,982 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Israel. Of them, 168 are listed in serious condition and 122 are connected to respirators.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)