Death toll from coronavirus rises to 151

Number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel rises to 151. A total of 12,982 cases have been recorded.

The Health Ministry updated on Friday evening that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel had risen to 151.

So far, a total of 12,982 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Israel. Of them, 168 are listed in serious condition and 122 are connected to respirators.

3,126 people have recovered from the virus, according to the data.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday night approved a plan to ease the lockdown restrictions and partially reopen the economy.

The final details are still under discussion, and the plan is expected to be approved by the government on Saturday night.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)