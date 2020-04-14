Health Ministry: 12,046 cases of coronavirus in Israel, death toll at 123

The Health Ministry updated on Tuesday evening that the number of cases of coronavirus in Israel now stands at 12,046. Of those, 133 are connected to a respirator.

The death toll from the virus in Israel now stands at 123.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)