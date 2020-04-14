Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 12,046

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening that the number of cases of coronavirus in Israel has risen to 12,046. Of those, 175 are listed in serious condition and 133 are connected to a respirator.

The death toll from the virus in Israel now stands at 123.

Earlier on Tuesday, three more people passed away from the coronavirus.

A 90-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old man all died at the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem. All three suffered from underlying conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon it was announced that an eight-day-old baby from Beit Shemesh has become the youngest person in Israel to contract the coronavirus. He was taken to the Wolfson Hospital in Holon and placed in isolation.

The child's mother has been tested for the virus. The results of the tests have not been received yet.

