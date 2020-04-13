Yamina: Netanyahu is giving up on everything that matters to the right

Officials in the Yamina party on Monday evening blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is holding a meeting with Benny Gantz in order to form a unity government.

“Netanyahu is giving up on everything that matters to the right, and on the 'natural' partners as he calls us. He will remain with Itzik Shmuli and Amir Peretz, a committee for the cloning of leftist judges, and there will be no sovereignty as everyone knows. As far as he’s concerned, it’s possible to take advantage of the right and then toss it aside. The tossing aside will be reciprocal,” said the officials.

