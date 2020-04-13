Yamina: Netanyahu dismantled the right-wing bloc, used it and tossed it aside

Officials in the Yamina party on Monday evening blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is meeting with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz in an attempt to form a unity government.

“Netanyahu is giving up on everything that matters to the right, and on the 'natural' partners as he calls us. He will remain with Itzik Shmuli and Amir Peretz, a committee for the cloning of leftist judges, and there will be no sovereignty as everyone knows. As far as he’s concerned, it’s possible to take advantage of the right and then toss it aside. The tossing aside will be reciprocal,” said the officials.

They also criticized Netanyahu's decision to relinquish the control of the right over the Justice and Defense Ministries.

"Unfortunately, it turns out that Netanyahu is selling the justice system and the issue of sovereignty to the left. If so, the era of the right-wing bloc is over.”

"It is a knife in the back of religious Zionism which went with him. It is unbelievable that with 59 seats he gave up everything to Gantz who has 17 seats," the party charged.