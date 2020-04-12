Israelis required to wear masks in public as of 7:00 a.m.

As of Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m., the entire Israeli population will be required to wear a mask in public as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. According to the government order, a homemade mask can be worn and the mask shall be worn whenever a person is not in his place of residence.

The guidelines do not apply to a minor under the age of 6, a person with a mental, intellectual or medical disability who has a significant difficulty in using a mask, a person staying in a vehicle, in a building or in a room without another person or a person staying in places with people living with him in the same place.

